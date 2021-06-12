America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $987.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

