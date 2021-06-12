American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

