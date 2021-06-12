American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $5,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

