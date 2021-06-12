American International Group Inc. Purchases 6,042 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,167 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

