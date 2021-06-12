American International Group Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $34.50 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

