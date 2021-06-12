American International Group Inc. Purchases 16,346 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 229.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

GBIO stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 74,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $1,938,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.