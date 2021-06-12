American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 102.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $274.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

