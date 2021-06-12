American International Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $15.19 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.