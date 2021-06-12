American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 60.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

AFG opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $14.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,773 shares of company stock valued at $27,002,127 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

