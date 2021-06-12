American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

