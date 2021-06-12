Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $453,040.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

