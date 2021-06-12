Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $22.58 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTB. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

