Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.76. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 77,729 shares trading hands.

ACH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

