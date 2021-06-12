Altria Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

NYSE MO opened at $49.76 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

