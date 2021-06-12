Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 275,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 628.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lantheus by 1,276.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 510,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.