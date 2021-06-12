Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.59 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

