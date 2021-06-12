Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,040 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,791,000 after acquiring an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

