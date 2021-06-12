Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $30.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

