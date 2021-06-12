Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 93.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $170.18 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

