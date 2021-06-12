Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,560,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of ALK opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

