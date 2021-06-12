AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Andrew James Bell Purchases 3,738 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell purchased 3,738 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).

AJB opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.41. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

