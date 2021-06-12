Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIXXF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $26.54 on Friday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

