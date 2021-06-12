Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein Sells 5,032 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $343,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

