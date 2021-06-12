Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.56. Air T shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1,894 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Air T alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.