Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,422 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Cutera worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cutera by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 209.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.35 million, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

