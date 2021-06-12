Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,119 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA opened at $85.29 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.