Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

