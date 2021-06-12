Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 614 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 494.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $1,026,113. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

