Aigen Investment Management LP Has $368,000 Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,332 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

