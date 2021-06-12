AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Jun 21 Dividend of $0.12 on July 12th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jun 21 dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.71 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

