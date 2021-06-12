Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,060. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

