Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:STGAF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Afentra has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
About Afentra
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.