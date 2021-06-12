AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFCG shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

