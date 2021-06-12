Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 6,693,600 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,693,600 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $450,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $371,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP traded up $15.92 on Friday, hitting $1,247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $713.23 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

