Aequim Alternative Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,995 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 745,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,793. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

