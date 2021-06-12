Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys 172,200 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 210.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 831,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

