Advisory Research Inc. Sells 8,180 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

