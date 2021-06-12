Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $642,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $211.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

