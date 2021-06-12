Advisory Research Inc. Has $404,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $219.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

