Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

