AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Up 1,460.0% in May

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of DWUS opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

