Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 196,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,146. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.66 million and a P/E ratio of -115.11.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.