ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,759 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

