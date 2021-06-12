Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,583.60 ($33.75).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,067 ($40.07) on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,833.08.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.