adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36. adidas has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $186.81. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

ADDYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

