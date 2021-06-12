Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Addus HomeCare worth $254,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

