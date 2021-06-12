Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,818,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

