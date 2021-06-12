Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,912 shares of company stock worth $5,818,832. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.