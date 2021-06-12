Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 24,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,958,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of analysts have commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $957.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.