Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

SOHU stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $686.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

